Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Price Up 8%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.96 and last traded at C$45.77. Approximately 158,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 201,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.39.

STLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.61.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

