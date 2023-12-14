Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.01

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 38559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $813.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

