MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40,147.96

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $49.96 million and approximately $40,147.96 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

