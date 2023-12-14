Cronos (CRO) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $18.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00090857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005184 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

