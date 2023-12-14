Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FLC stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
