Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FLC stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.