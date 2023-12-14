Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $271,404.69 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00090857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

