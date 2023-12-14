Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

