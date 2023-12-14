HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $350,954.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,168.76 or 1.00064822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011034 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009786 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003518 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00095767 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $283,860.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

