Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid Cap’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder UK Mid Cap Price Performance
SCP stock opened at GBX 563.58 ($7.07) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 526.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 535.15. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 52-week low of GBX 482 ($6.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 626 ($7.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £194.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,208.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.
About Schroder UK Mid Cap
