Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

12/11/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

10/16/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Co alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,236.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,538 shares of company stock worth $11,455,237. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.