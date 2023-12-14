Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dunedin Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %
DNE stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.49) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.05. Dunedin Enterprise has a 12-month low of GBX 472.90 ($5.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.41). The company has a market cap of £28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.21 and a beta of 0.44.
