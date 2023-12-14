Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.05 Per Share

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HEFT opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.12. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 140.72 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.50 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of £367.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

