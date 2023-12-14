Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SHRS stock opened at GBX 217.26 ($2.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £66.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3,114.29 and a beta of 0.89. Shires Income has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.
Shires Income Company Profile
