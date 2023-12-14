Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

DRI opened at $162.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

