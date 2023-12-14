Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIRI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

