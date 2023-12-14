Methode Electronics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda bought 23,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

