Echelon Wealth Partners Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05).

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Centric Health Stock Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$93.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.47 million.

