Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOH. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $70.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $518,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

