Research Analysts Set Expectations for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Optoelectronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

