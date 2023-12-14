HC Wainwright Comments on U.S. Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

USAU opened at $3.54 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

