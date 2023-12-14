Analysts Set Expectations for Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$203.31.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$147.29 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The company has a market cap of C$28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$168.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.37. The company has a current ratio of 37.72, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

