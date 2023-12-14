The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

BNS stock opened at C$62.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$74.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

