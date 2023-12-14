Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target at $47.85

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.