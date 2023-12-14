Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $87.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $835,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

