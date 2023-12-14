Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target at $49.20

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GH

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 164.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $237,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $233,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.1% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $28.37 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.