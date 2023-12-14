DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $38.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,840 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

