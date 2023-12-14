Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Trading Up 5.5 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.