OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Up 6.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OneWater Marine by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OneWater Marine by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OneWater Marine by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $454.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.