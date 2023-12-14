Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFRD. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

