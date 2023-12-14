Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.82. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.