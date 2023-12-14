Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT at $23.38

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,179 shares of company stock valued at $93,652. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.40. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

