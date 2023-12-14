WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Up 2.1 %

KLG stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Mckinstray acquired 41,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $446,350.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WK Kellogg news, CFO David Mckinstray bought 41,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $446,350.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,905.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,065 shares of company stock worth $1,682,781.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.