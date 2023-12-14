Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $113.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $306,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.