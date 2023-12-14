Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Evercore ISI reiterated their underperform rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:NSA opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.50%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

