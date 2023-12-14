Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a speculative buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.95.

LAC stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 376,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

