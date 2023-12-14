National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

NGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $69.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

