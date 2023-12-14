HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.57 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HireRight by 727.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

