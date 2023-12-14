IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $225.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.46.

IQV stock opened at $225.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

