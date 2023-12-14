Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock valued at $474,830,550 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

