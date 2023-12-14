Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.