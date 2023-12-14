StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.34 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

