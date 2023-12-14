StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of VGZ opened at $0.34 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.50.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
