iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE IPW opened at $0.52 on Monday. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
