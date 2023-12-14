Mizuho Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $95.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPT. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.29.

NYSE:CPT opened at $98.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

