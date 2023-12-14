EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $134.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

