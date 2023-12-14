Citigroup Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $255.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher stock opened at $226.81 on Monday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

