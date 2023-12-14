Evercore ISI Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.21.

CAG stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 35.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

