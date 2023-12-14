Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Alight from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alight by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

