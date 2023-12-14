StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.