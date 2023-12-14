OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.57 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.