OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.57 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

