StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
