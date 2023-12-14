StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.